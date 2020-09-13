THOUSANDS marched through the streets of Madrid, on Saturday, September 12, demanding the resignation of the Prime Minister, Pedro Sanchez.

-- Advertisement --



The protests, which started around 7pm, saw protesters waving Spanish flags and chanted “Government resign” and “Freedom, freedom.” According to the police data, reported in the local media, around 3,000 people attended the protest.

Protesters claimed that manipulation of the coronavirus data provided by the government was to benefit them and create control over the nation.

The protest was organised by the Pedro Sanchez Resignation Platform and was authorised by the Government Delegation in Madrid. However, documentation on the US Embassy website demonstrates that the expected turn out was only 500 people, which is a substantial difference to the numbers that turned out on the day.

A array of videos, like the one below, have been shared far and wide on social media to highlight the protests and their message. One online user said, “Mass protests in Madrid over forced use of masks over this phony ‘plandemic'”

With another user echoed these sentiments, stating, “Protests Madrid. It’s happening everywhere!”

Denial of the COVID-19 pandemic, and the assertion that it is not as infectious or deadly as governments are making out, has gained momentum over the span of the pandemic. There are ever increasing numbers of “anti-covid” activists expressing their belief that the global elite are using this virus as a method of controlling the population and as a means of restricting current levels of public freedom.

As yet, the conspiracy theories are un proven however with a fall in ICU admissions and death rates, despite a continuing rise in cases, it is clear to see how this movement is gaining momentum.

In the video below you can see the scale of the protests that overtook the streets of Madrid on Saturday.

Thank you for reading this article “Thousands march in Madrid protests”. For more up-to-date Political news from home and abroad, visit the Euro Weekly News website