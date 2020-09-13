‘Tenet’ Movie Hit $200 Million At Global Box Office

Christopher Nolan’s ‘Tenet’ is still struggling at the North American box office during the coronavirus pandemic but crossed the $200 million mark globally.

During the second week of its release, the sci-fi thriller generated $6.7 million in the U.S. and Canada, this represents a 29% drop compared to the first weekend when the number was around $20 million. It has to be considered that the opening weekend was Labor Day Weekend, so the $20 millions correspond to a four-day measurement, so, the movie only made around $9 million between Friday and Sunday. Warner Bros. was hoping that “Tenet” would perform better in the U.S. although only 65-75% of theaters in the U.S. have reopened.

David A. Gross, who runs the movie consulting firm Franchise Entertainment Research, said: “Anecdotally, these drops look slightly better than what would be expected under normal circumstances,” and then added: “However, they are not close to maintaining a level of business that makes up for the box office lost to the pandemic.”.

In an attempt to hide numbers, Warner Bros. has been trying to shield domestic grosses from public view by blocking ‘ Tenet’ numbers on Comscore. Comscore is an American media measurement and analytics company used by cinemas to provide grosses from movies.