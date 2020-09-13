The delicious sweet treats of home-made cakes and the caffeine kick of coffee will all be available for a great charity fundraising morning.

MELS KITCHEN in San Fulgencio will host a lovely morning dedicated to raising money for a wonderful charity.

The event, which is on Friday, September 25, will welcome guests set for a morning of fun and fabulous food in order to raise money for San Fulgencio’s local MABS cancer support group.

Mels Kitchen, located in Calle Madrid, Urbanizacion La Marina, 101, Local 25, 03177, have already received donations from staff and customers who will be baking & flaking cakes to sell on the day.

The event runs from 11am until 3pm and all money raised will go to the caring cancer charity run by Bob & Ros Clayton.

In a Facebook post by Melissa of Mels Kitchen, she explains “we are still looking for more so if you have any spare time and would like to bake a cake or some sausage rolls to donate or if you have any unwanted items/gifts for the raffle then please let me know as soon as possible!!”

MABS provide support to cancer sufferers of all nationalities and are always only a phone call away.

They are a voluntary organisation and thanks to their volunteers, donors and supporters, they continue to give support to those affected, and their families if required.

Social distancing rules will be in place and masks are mandatory.

