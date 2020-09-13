Steve Martin Funny Idea To Be Recognized With Mask

The actor and comedian Steve Martin shared a photo on Twitter to show how he can be recognized despite wearing a mask during the coronavirus pandemic.

Steve Martin sent a tweet on Saturday and was a hit. It has spread through social media very fast, was shared almost 30,000 times, and has around 267,000 likes.

He shared a photo and wrote: “I always wear a mask when I go outside. But something about it was leaving me anxious and unsettled. I thought about the problem, addressed it, and here is the solution,”. In the picture, the actor is with a homemade billboard written: “Steve Martin” with an arrow pointing down.

Not only did Fans found the joke funny but also other celebs loved the funny tone Steve put amid the pandemic. Some of them said:

“Ok… @SteveMartinToGo has a solution for those of you who feel wearing a mask is losing a bit of yourself…”, Rapper Ice T wrote on Twitter.

“We clearly have the wrong people in charge of finding solutions to our problems.”, said Martin Hajovsky while sharing the hilarious photo.

The well-known author Connie Schultz said: “I just showed this to @SenSherrodBrown and he burst out laughing which doesn’t happen a lot lately and I love you for this, @SteveMartinToGo.”