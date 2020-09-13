Spanish police break up 300-strong street party in Sevilla

CREDIT: @emergencias sevilla Twitter

Spanish police broke up an illegal street party of around 300 people in Sevilla during hte early hours of this morning.

ACCORDING to Emergencias Sevilla, the huge number of flouters were drinking alcohol in the street and failing to comply with Covid-19 security measures in the area of the Mercado de Las Candelarias.

In a joint operation of Local and National Police at around 3am this morning (Sunday, September 13), officers ordered the 300 revellers home and it is not known whether fines will be issued for failing to comply with coronavirus restrictions.

Inm a busy night, the Local Police also “evicted and sealed off” a bar in the area of Nervión where a birthday was being held “without respecting the measures related to the coronavirus and, furthermore, “no opening licence was presented”.


The establishment was full of partygoers “with the metal blinds closed, outside the permitted hours and did not comply with security measures”.

And during the early hours of Saturday morning, local police officers prevented several attempts at partying in the streets in Sevilla, the first in the parking lots of Palmas Altas, where there were reportedly about 500 people who were alerted to the meet through social networks.




