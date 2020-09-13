Smoothing the way for motorists between Albox and Oria

THERE is a smoother ride for motorists travelling on the AL-8101 between Oria and San Roque in Albox now the provincial council has completed works on a 1.5-kilometre stretch of the road.

The Diputacion invested €150,000 on widening and improving the surface of the road which connects the two Almanzora municipalities.

Provincial Development deputy Oscar Liria explained the works project had been necessary due to the poor state of repair of the road and the fact it follows a very winding route due to the lay of the land.

He said there had been points where the narrowness of the road represented a risk to traffic safety and maintained the works project had made it safer.

The deputy pointed out the Diputacion is aiming to invest €17.2 million in the conservation and maintenance of the provincial highway network between this year and 2023.

There are plans for 58 different road projects throughout Almeria in all, which according to the Diputacion will represent a substantial improvement in road safety and in communication between localities.

The works will be carried out in Pechina, Tabernas, Velefique, Bacares, Bayarque, Turrillas, Lucainena de las Torres, Níjar, Almería, Rioja, Viator, Pechina, Roquetas de Mar, La Mojonera, Vícar, Enix, Ohanes, Alhabia, Alboloduy, Santa Fe, Gádor, Senés, El Ejido, Balanegra, Gérgal, Olula de Castro, Tahal, Uleila del Campo, Albanchez, Alcudia de Monteagud, Líjar, Carboneras, Berja, Abrucena, Abla, Beires, Tíjola, Chercos, Cóbdar, Canjáyar, Lúcar, Macael, Bédar, Chirivel, Taberno, Lubrín, Los Gallardos, Turre, Mojácar, Garrucha, Alcolea, Serón, Alcóntar, Albox, Huércal-Overa, Cantoria, Arboleas, Antas, Oria, Vélez-Rubio, María, Cuevas del Almanzora and Vélez-Blanco.