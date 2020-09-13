Shooting In New Jersey, Two Dead Six Injured

Two people died and six were injured in an off-campus shooting early on Sunday in New Brunswick, New Jersey, and the suspects are still on the run.

According to Yolanda Ciccone, Middlesex County Prosecutor, and Anthony Caputo, director of the New Brunswick Police Department, the shooting started in a residential neighborhood two blocks away from Rudgets University.

Both explained in a joint statement: “Thus far the investigation has determined that there is no affiliation with Rutgers University or its students,”.

Around 1:18 am, the Brunswick police responded to a call on Delafield Street and when they arrived at the place, they found eight people shot. They said that someone started shouting and interrupted an off-campus party amid the shooting, minutes later the unknown suspects then fired several shots from a weapon and struck the attendees. The motive is yet to be unveiled and the police did not have specific details of how many suspects are involved. As far as for now, no arrests have been made at the moment, the shooters are still on the loose.

Police are looking for evidence. “Information as to the description(s) of the perpetrator(s) is limited at this time and the investigation is active and ongoing,” Chief Kenneth Cop said in a statement on Facebook.