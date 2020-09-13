Ryan Reynolds Back To Work, Shares Covid-19 Test Experience

Ryan Reynolds happily announced he is back to work as the Red Notice movie restarts production amid the coronavirus pandemic.

-- Advertisement --



The Hollywood actor said on Twitter that he is back to work on the production for his upcoming movie Red Notice and shared photos of him doing the unpleasant coronavirus nose swab test on Saturday.

“The Covid Test is quick and easy. The doctor places the swab up your nose, just deep enough to tickle your childhood memories and then it’s over,” The Deadpool star said as a joke, then added: “No matter what you say to him, he won’t buy you dinner first.”

After Netflix suddenly stopped the production of Red Notice for six months, as lons as they did with other movies, now they announced that things are under control and they will restart production with coronavirus measures. The movie is a global heist film that also stars the Wonder Woman actress Gal Gadot and Dwayne Johnson.

“Prep looks a little different now #staysafe,” shared Gal Gadot on social media last Wednesday also confirming that Red Notice production is once again up and running. She also posted: “getting ready to head back to the Red Notice set,” along with a picture of herself getting ready for the shoot.