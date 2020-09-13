McGregor was arrested after an alleged attempted sexual assault before being released without charge on Saturday.

A statement from the prosecutor’s office in Bastia read, quote: “Following a complaint filed on September 10 denouncing facts likely to be qualified as attempted sexual assault and indecent exposure, Conor Anthony McGregor was the subject of a hearing under the custody regime.”

-- Advertisement --



The prosecutor added: The charges against Conor McGregor are that he ‘exposed himself to a married woman after a heavy drinking session and that he ‘exhibited his private parts’ to the young married woman as she entered a bar toilet on the holiday island of Corsica.

A spokesman for the MMA fighter said: “Conor McGregor vigorously denies any accusations of misconduct. He has been interviewed and released.” His manager also came out swinging on his behalf: “I am irate and putting out a warning loud and clear: Conor McGregor is not and will not be a target for those seeking to score a headline or a payday,” said Audie Attar.

The MMA fighter was released without charge, however, the criminal case is still active and he could be summoned before a magistrate later next week.

Drug-testing officials visited the Irishman while he was on vacation this week to collect a sample. Normally, when a fighter calls it quits, they complete paperwork that would remove them from the US Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) drug-testing pool. It appears McGregor never did this, and so USADA visited the former two-weight UFC champion while he was on board his yacht this week.

Mcgregor had announced his retirement in June this. year- read the full story here.