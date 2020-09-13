Reducing the risk of coronavirus infection on public transport

A public transport expert from the University of London claims the one of the best ways to reduce the risk of coronavirus infection on public transport is ventilation.



NICK TYLER said a good ventilation system is key, told the BBC “outside, in the open air, micro-droplets dissipate into the air and winds. Once they are inside, in an enclosed area, they have less movement”.

Official guidelines to travellers from the Ministry of Transport at the start of the pandemic includes wearing a mask and maintaining social distance to prevent contagion.

Anybody who has tested positive or has shown symptoms of having the virus is urged to avoid using public transport, travel only when it is necessary, avoid rush hours, and wash hands thoroughly before and after each journey.

But transport expert, Tyler, has also stressed the importance of a good ventilation system.

He referenced ventilation systems on aeroplanes, which he said are more effective than those on buses and trains.

“The ventilation in aeroplanes is heavily criticised in many ways. In fact, it is one of the best systems we can find,” he said.