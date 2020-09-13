THE daily report of Covid cases published by the Ministry of Health brings hopeful news to Malaga this Sunday. It is the first day without deaths in a week in which there have been 18 deaths throughout the province.

In addition, the number of patients admitted to Malaga hospitals falls and those who have recovered exceed the number of new Covid infections.

Last Thursday, September 10, was the worst day, in which there were seven deaths due to Covid-19. On both Tuesday and Saturday, there were four deaths each day. In total, deaths have risen from 302 to 320 in just seven days.

As for the patients who need health care, they have fallen from the 237 that were added yesterday, Saturday, to 221. Of them, 32 remain in the ICU.

Even so, Malaga is very much at the forefront of Andalucia in terms of hospitalisations. It is followed by Seville with 188 and Cádiz with 114. At the opposite extreme is Huelva, where only four people are still admitted.

As for the new positive cases, the figure is much lower than that reported on Saturday, when 368 were counted in the province. This Sunday there are 116 infections, so the total number of cases is close to 11,000 since the start of the pandemic. Specifically, 10,987 people have had a positive PCR and have had to remain in isolation.

However, most cases are mild or asymptomatic. Proof of this is that there have been a total of 2,007 hospitalisations, which represents less than 20 per cent of the total cases diagnosed through PCR.

In Andalucian hospitals, cases remain stable with 818 patients confirmed with Covid-19, one less than yesterday, and six more people in the ICU and half as many positives as yesterday have been registered.

Another positive figure is that of those who have recovered from the virus, which in Malaga add up to 128 and exceed the number of infections. In the accumulated, there are 4,649 people who have overcome the virus.

