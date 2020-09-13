Prince Andrew Faces Fresh Humiliation

HRH The Duke of York is facing fresh humiliation as the scandal-hit Prince Andrew is being “airbrushed” out of events to mark his fathers the Duke of Edinburgh’s 100th birthday.

The ‘disappearing’ Prince

The Prince is reportedly being “airbrushed” out of the birthday celebrations as part of his ongoing fall from grace over the Jeffrey Epstein scandal. Although he is one of Philip’s four children with Queen Elizabeth II, the 60-year-old royal will not now be invited to major celebrations held to celebrate his father’s milestone birthday next June, a source said.

Prince Andrew, although earlier being present the church, was excluded from daughter Beatrice’s wedding photos. He will now also play a minimal role in a photo exhibition of his father’s life, the source said. “There is a warning from up high to play down Andrew. He will be included as little as possible,” an insider said, insisting it was “not whitewashing history” because he wasn’t being left out “entirely. But it will not make a big deal of his relationship with the Duke of Edinburgh over the years,” the insider said of the planned exhibition and celebrations.

“This is obviously proving difficult because he is his son and it’s playing down his role in the family.”

Andrew has always vigorously denied any connection to convicted paedophile Epstein’s alleged sex trafficking crimes, as well as an accuser’s repeated claims that she was made to have sex with him at Epstein’s behest. Virginia Giuffre, one of Epstein’s accusers, claimed she was forced to have sex with the prince three times.

Investigators from the US have repeatedly accused the disgraced royal of refusing to cooperate, claims he has also strenuously denied. The spotlight on the Prince has also intensified after his close friend, Epstein’s accused madam Ghislaine Maxwell, was arrested and charged.