Portuguese Police Fear Madeleine Main Suspect will Walk Free

Portuguese police fear Christian B, the Madeleine McCann main suspect,’ may never be convicted of the crime’

Police in Portugal say they are worried because the investigation led by German detectives into Christian Brueckner relating to her disappearance is said to have “dried up”. They added that they will be trying to ensure he will not be released from jail anytime soon. A source said: “Although officers are continuing work around the clock, leads have dried up in recent weeks.”

Convicted German paedophile Christian Brueckner is currently serving a sentence in a German jail for drug offences. He recently lost an appeal against a jail sentence for raping a 73-year-old American woman in Portugal. He was convicted of her brutal rape at a beachfront villa less than a mile from where the three-year-old disappeared. Christian Brueckner broke into the woman’s secluded home two years before Maddie went missing from her family’s apartment in the resort of Praia da Luz.

The 72-year-old American woman was tortured and raped by Brueckner who filmed the savage attack. He was jailed last year for seven years by a German court after DNA evidence linked him to the assault. A source close to the police in Portugal said: “They know [he] will never talk. So it will be up to them to find the missing pieces of the jigsaw to lead them to finally find out what happened to Maddie.”

Last month Friedrich Fülscher, Brueckner’s lawyer, insisted his client had nothing to do with Madeleine’s abduction and claimed he was the victim of a miscarriage of justice. He added that Brueckner would ‘never speak with investigators’ as he has “nothing to hide”.

German and Portuguese police are together involved in a new enquiry regarding Christian B regarding an incident that allegedly occurred at a beach in the Algarve minutes away from where Madeleine was abducted.