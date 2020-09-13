Police Fine Teenager a Whopping £10,000 for Throwing 50 Guest Party

A Teenager has been fined £10,000 after hosting a party for more than 50 guests at a house in Nottinghamshire just days before new restrictions come into law on Monday.

A teenager faces a massive €12,000 (£10,000) fine for hosting a house party with dozens of guests, just days before the “rule of six” coronavirus restriction comes into force in the UK on Monday. Nottinghamshire Police said that the 19-year-old man was shocked to be issued with the hefty fine after he allowed more than 50 people to attend a party at his home on Harlaxton Drive, Lenton, on Friday evening.

The force added that if the party host fails to pay or contests the fine he will be made to appear before a court. Officers are warning others thinking of hosting parties this weekend ahead of the changes on Monday – when social gatherings in England will be limited to groups of six people both indoors and outdoors – that they should think again or be prepared to face the consequences.

Assistant Chief Constable Steve Cooper, from Nottinghamshire Police, said officers are “not afraid” to use the full powers given to them if they have to. He added, quote: “Under current rules, we can issue fines to anyone hosting gatherings of more than 30 people which can result in fines of up to £10,000. And now we are on the eve of rules becoming even tighter so there can be gatherings of no more than six.

“I want to send out a clear message to anyone who is thinking of deliberately hosting parties tonight or tomorrow night ahead of the rules changing to please not do this. “As we have demonstrated here, we are not afraid to use the full powers we have and we will not tolerate those who are deliberately putting other people’s lives in danger.”

Police said they used their full powers to deal with the “reckless” organiser who “deliberately flouted” the rules after an initial warning. The new “rule of six” coronavirus restrictions come into force on Monday, the tighter laws limit gatherings to six people indoors and outdoors in England.

A mansion in Kirkhill Scotland rented by revellers came into the spotlight recently when the owners apparently no idea a rave party was being held there.