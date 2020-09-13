New Police Officers in Javea total 15 more established officers

Javea’s Policia Local back to normal numbers FIFTEEN new Policia Local officers have entered the Javea force following the last round of public entrance exams.

Javea’s mayor Jose Chulvi and Public Safety councillor Pepa Gisbert were present as the officers were sworn in, although until they have completed six months’ official instruction from the Valencian Institute of PublicSafety and Emergencies (IVASPE) they will be considered trainees.

The new intake will, it is hoped, solve the former problem of having so many interim officers and bring more stability to the force. There now remain only three non-established officers-one of whom recently occupied the post–who will provide back up for the Policia Local’s new responsibilities arising from the coronavirus and safety procedures.

Gisbert revealed that a new contracting process will commence in coming weeks to fill three posts considered as “mobile” and another five tenured positions.

These additional eight officers will cover vacancies resulting from retirements over the last two years, allowing the force to regain its normal complement.

