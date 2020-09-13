Lindt raises the bar and opens biggest chocolate museum complete with world’s largest chocolate fountain

In what will be music to the ears of anyone with a sweet tooth, Lindt has opened the world’s biggest chocolate museum complete with the largest chocolate fountain on the planet.



As of today, Sunday, September 11, the world is another chocolate-themed attraction richer with the opening of the new Lindt Home of Chocolate in Kilchberg.

The unique venue takes guests on a journey of the ‘seven chocolate worlds’ from the cocoa bean to the delicious end result, with an interactive museum, research plant, open-view production line and many other highlights.

Prior to today’s official launch, Swiss Federal Council Ueli Maurer, President of the Foundation’s Board Ernst Tanner and brand ambassador Roger Federer unveiled the centerpiece of the new Lindt Home of Chocolate – a spectacular chocolate fountain over nine metres high!

“The chocolate fountain is the centerpiece of the Lindt Home of Chocolate and represents a homage to the globally renowned and popular Lindor truffles,” explained Tanner.

During the celebrations, Federer presented a new video in which he and a Master Chocolatier set out on a secret mission of discovery through the Lindt Home of Chocolate, with numerous funny moments and several surprising scenes.

Sport ace Roger Federer is full of enthusiasm for the new chocolate museum: “The Lindt Home of Chocolate is a unique chocolate experience and I look forward to coming here with my kids.”

Situated close to Zurich and benefiting from excellent public transport connections, the new attraction will provide an exciting destination for up to 350,000 chocolate fans from Switzerland and abroad.

Guests will be able to immerse themselves into the fantastical world of chocolate.

In addition to the research plant with open-view production line, the Lindt Home of Chocolate also features a 1,500 square meter exhibition that takes visitors on a journey into the world of chocolate.

First stop on this journey is a cocoa plantation in Ghana. Chocolate fans both young and old then travel along a time-line of chocolate history and follow in the footsteps of the Swiss pioneers.

The exhibition also provides a glimpse into some of the secrets of chocolate production. After absorbing all these stimulating facts about chocolate, visitors complete the tour in the tasting room, where numerous masterpieces await to be sampled.

And last but not least, the Lindt Home of Chocolate also houses the world’s largest Lindt Chocolate Shop, Switzerland’s very first Lindt Cafe, as well as the Chocolateria for courses in chocolate making.

The ‘home of chocolate’ is the main project of the charitable Lindt Chocolate Competence Foundation, which aims to “continue the work of the chocolate pioneers and further strengthen Switzerland in its role as a leading chocolate producing country in the long-term”.

“It will play an important role in safeguarding Switzerland’s position as a chocolate country in the long-term, as well as contribute to the transfer of knowledge across the entire industry,” added Tanner. More than 100 million Swiss francs (€93 million) were invested in the Chocolate Competence Centre.