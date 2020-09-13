Improvement and modernisation of San Fernando football pitch

AT a cost of just under €150,000, the Estepona Council has completed work on the modernisation of the San Fernando football pitch which includes replacement of the artificial turf, better security, new irrigation system and improvement of the changing rooms.

These works, which are part of the reformation plan being carried out by the Council for the modernisation and renovation of sports facilities, are included in the municipal plan valued at €80 million to generate employment and energise the local economy.

-- Advertisement --



The company Kaoka Obras y Servicios Deportivos, SL, responsible for the work has returned 0.7 per cent of the value of the contract to municipal coffers to be used for continue financial support of vulnerable families in the town.

With its new high-quality playing surface and improved facilities, it is now available for use by grassroots and amateur football teams, as well as teams who will use it regularly to carry out their training sessions and to hold meetings.

The new grass will require less maintenance and complies with the UNE-EN-15330 standard on FIFA Quality outdoor artificial grass sports surfaces.