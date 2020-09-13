AUGUST FIRES: Firefighters called out several times, hardly a coincidence. Fears that the spate of Marina Alta fires were intentional abated recently as time passed without another blaze.

These were soon rekindled after a security camera at a Cala de la Barracavilla filmed several flashes in a nearby stand of pines, followed by a fire.

This was the same place where fire broke out two weeks earlier and the CCTV footage appears to confirm suspicions that this, as well as three other fires in Javea and Gata, were deliberate.

Residents, fearing a repetition, managed to control the fire as the vegetation was damp, thanks to the rain that fell that day, while the Balcon al Mar volunteer firemen were soon on the scene, together with the Denia fire brigade, Policia Local and Guardia Civil.

This and the other fires last month all occurred in a triangle formed by Javea, Gata and the Jesus Pobre road that links both town. The authorities, who believed at the time that the August fires were too much of a coincidence, continue their investigations which have intensified following the latest Cala de la Barraca incident.

