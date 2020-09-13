Good turnout for Vera natural space clean-up initiative

THERE was a good turnout for an event to clear rubbish from the Salar de los Canos wetlands in Vera on Saturday.

The local council reported that more than 100 volunteers took part in what was the first “Jornada de Limpieza de Entornos Naturales de Vera: no mas basuraleza” (Vera natural environments cleaning day: no more litter).

Between them they collected an industrial skip’s worth of trash and waste which they found lying around in the area.

The Sureste athletics club and the Save the Salar de Los Canos and territory association were behind the initiative, on which Vera council collaborated.

The administration provided the skip and essential materials like gloves and bags.

The athletics club had called on local residents and associations to join in and do their bit with the aim of “uniting the values and spirit of sport with those of caring for and respecting the environment.”

Earlier this year the club, which is made up of more than 100 runners, demonstrated its social solidarity side when it raised more than €2,000 for the fight against Covid-19 with its “#YoCorroEnCasa” (I run at home) challenge.

The Salar de Los Canos association was set up in 2018 by a group of nature lovers with the aim of promoting respect for and the protection of the environment though environmental education and creating real ecological awareness in the community.

The association’s top objective is to see El Salar de los Canos established as a “point of special ecological and environmental interest” through protection measures and actions, and to see Vera become a model for the management of natural resources.