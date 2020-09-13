Gags for the NHS: Joke book will have you in stitches

Fun and fundraising are the doctor’s orders as two Welsh comedians have collaborated to publish a new collection of jokes, raising money for the NHS in Wales and Torrevieja Hospital in Spain.

GAGS FOR THE NHS, a book by Phil Evans and Dilwyn Phillips, has been published by Y Lolfa and is already proving a hit.

“Having been an inpatient in Torrevieja hospital on several occasions since moving to Spain I realised how tough it can be working in the hospitals especially with the current pandemic and how much public support is needed to boost morale.

“This is my way of saying thank you,” explained Dilwyn.

The author, brought up in Pontarddulais, Wales, now living in Los Montesinos, said, “All proceeds of the sales of this book in Spain will be donated to the hospital.

“As well as donating to the coffers of the hospital buying this book will provide some much-needed escapism and hopefully will bring smiles to people’s faces.”

EWN had the pleasure of speaking to co-creator, collaborator and comedian, Dilwyn Phillips after the books release.

The softly spoken Welshman started life as a civil engineer, or “the graveyard of all ambition” as Dilwyn describes it, before moving onto life as a teacher.

Following early retirement, Dilwyn ended up taking a part-time job in a local Welsh publishers and it was working there that gave him his first foray into the world of joke books.

At the time, the publishers were concentrating on more conventional subjects such as Welsh railways and castles, but Dilwyn suggested an entirely different path.

And his Welsh Jokes books were born.

The success of his books drew the attention of fellow comic, and Gags for the NHS collaborator, Phil Evans.

The two, who have yet to meet in person, connected on the internet around six-years-ago via an appreciation of each other’s work and last April the idea for this book was born.

It was actually a comment from Dilwyn’s wife that planted the seed for this project.

“One day she commented that, “you spend so much time in Torrevieja Hospital, you should raise some money for it!” explained Dilwyn.

And that’s what he and Phil are doing now.

Drawing inspiration from UK comedy show, Joker’s Wild, Dilwyn Phillips is now an author of several popular joke collections. As well as gags and puns this collection contains several funny stories with a medical twist.

Gags for the NHS, which priced at €5, is currently on the top 10 book list in Wales, climbing as high as six in August.

The book is split half and half between the two comedians and is available in selected shops including Farmacia Fos, Los Montesinos, Citreon Garage, Benijofar, A Fancy That Torreta, Torrevieja or directly from Dilwyn Phillips.

When EWN asked Dilwyn to sum up the book in four words, the wonderfully witty Welshman said it will; “have you in stitches!”

