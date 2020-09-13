Fight Breaks Out on Easyjet Flight

A Fight broke out on easyJet flight causing some passengers to scream in fright thinking it could be a terrorist attack.

Shocked passengers on a packed EasyJet flight from London Gatwick to Antalya in Turkey on Wednesday were shocked to witness a fight breaking out on board the aircraft which was cruising at 33,000 feet. Dramatic scenes unfolded as a woman was allegedly verbally abused on a packed flight from London Gatwick to Turkey.

A fellow passenger filmed an altercation when an argument broke out between a female passenger who said she was of African origin and was allegedly abused by a male passenger.

According to witnesses, a woman was heard saying “I am African, do not chat s*** about my people” before a man lunged over the seats towards her on the packed flight.

‘I clenched my eyes shut’: a terrified woman passenger said.

One woman passenger recounted the ‘horror flight’, she said: “With all the terrorist stuff going on this was my time, I really did. Everything fine until suddenly there screaming and shouting going on in the seats behind me. I had my seatbelt on so couldn’t turn quickly but saw the stewardess run down the aisle like there was a fire on board! I clenched my eyes shut waiting for an explosion- after all, I didn’t know what it was all about. I loosened my belt then slowly peeped behind me, all I could see was a few men and the cabin crew tightly holding on to a man who was stilling shouting abuse at the lady behind him, I think she was African. She was being cared for by cabin crew, a young stewardess sat with her and handed tissues and held her water for her.

“It’s so frightening when you don’t know what’s happening, could have been anything, couldn’t it? We all started clapping when the plane landed, the Turkish police came on and took the man away. The woman had her dark glasses on and just looked at the floor as we left the plane. A member of the cabin crew helped her off with her bags from the storage locker, I felt so sorry for her.”

A spokesperson for EasyJet said: “We can confirm flight EZY8841 from London Gatwick to Antalya on 8 September was met by police on arrival and a passenger was removed by police as a result of their disruptive behaviour onboard. Whilst such incidents are rare, we take them very seriously and do not tolerate abusive or threatening behaviour onboard.”

It’s not the first time a plane has been forced to land after a fight broke out on board. A flight to Alicante this year turned back twice after trouble between passengers and crew.