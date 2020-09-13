Home News Canary Islands Drivers video dangerous driver’s car overturning whilst predicting accident

Drivers video dangerous driver's car overturning whilst predicting accident

Damon Mitchell
dangerous driver
Video sees car overturn in Arona. Credit-Twitter

CONCERNED drivers made a video recording whilst calling the emergency services after they spotted a dangerous driver whose erratic behaviour made them sure there would be an accident about to happen.

The event occurred this Saturday, September 12,  in Costa del Silencio, in the Tenerife municipality of Arona.

You can hear the caller in the video explaining the actions of the dangerous driver to the emergency services operator, “I am calling you from Las Galletas, in Tenerife. She’s going to have an accident ”.

The occupants followed at a safe distance and recorded with their mobile the dangerous driver of the car that had been in front of them on the road just a few seconds after alerting the police of the reckless driving.

In the images released by emergency groups, the risky manoeuvres of the dangerous driver can be seen, with them repeatedly veering into the opposite lane and finally colliding with another vehicle whilst trying to overtake.

However, the caller can then be heard telling the emergency services, “It’s already overturned, don’t worry,” just after the rollover, which happened in front of a petrol station, in the Costa del Silencio area. Luckily the police were close by to help.





