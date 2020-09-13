Don’t throw away electronic equipment, repair or recycle

FOR the second year running, Marbella Council is supporting and promoting the GreenWeek20 campaign for recycling electronic devices and household appliances carried out by the Ecolec Foundation.

This campaign aims to inform people of the range of alternatives to simply throwing away such items rather than giving them a chance to be repaired or recycled.

On Tuesday September 15 there will be an information tent and collection point in the Francisco Cuevas Blanco park (Terrazas del Puerto Deportivo Virgen del Carmen) open from 10am to 2pm.

The Council stresses the importance of this type of campaign to find out what steps should be taken to get rid of an electrical appliance, in a manner that is good for the environment and also in accordance with regulations.

In many cases the equipment can be repaired and then sold on the second-hand market or those that are unusable are transferred to recycling plants wherever possible.

Mobile phones, tablets and computers in particular can often be repaired and sent to poorer countries where they are distributed by charities to those who need them most.

To find out more about safe disposal of electrical items visit https://www.ecolec.es.