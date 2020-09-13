Bars and Restaurants in Britain Could be Subject to a 10pm Curfew

Businesses across Britain could soon be subject to a 10 pm curfew in order to stop the spread of coronavirus.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock recently announced that bars and restaurants in Bolton would only be allowed to operate takeaway services and must close between 10 pm and 5 am. After witnessing the success of the scheme, also very successful in Belgium, ministers are reportedly now seriously considering extending the curfew across the country.

Tory chairman of the Commons Health and Social Care Select Committee, Jeremy Hunt, asked if the Government would look to South Korea and Hong Kong as examples of good practice for stemming an increase in cases- thus avoiding a possible second lockdown.

Mr Hancock replied: “In some countries, not only in the Far East but also closer to home, they have seen a rise in cases especially among younger people, taken action and that has turned the curve. PM Boris Johnson could impose a nationwide curfew for pubs and restaurants in a bid to curb the spread of coronavirus, it has been claimed.

The move could see venues having to shut at 10 pm or 11 pm, due to concerns that people tend not to adhere to social distancing rules when they consume more alcohol. The UK saw revellers blatantly ignoring all the rules yesterday to enjoy a last night out before the ‘rule of six’ becomes law on Monday.

Sources have insisted however that further 10 pm closures of pubs would likely only be done on an ‘area-by-area’ and local basis and not across the whole of England.

The Rule of Six

Under the new measures, groups of more than six people cannot meet socially – with some exemptions. Britons will be slapped with fines of €120 (£100) if they meet in groups of more than six people, indoors or out, and double that for each repeat offence up to €3,584 (£3,200). Weddings, funerals and organised COVID-secure team sports will be exempt but must remain limited to 30 people.