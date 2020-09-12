Ziggy Marley, Mick Jagger And More Pay Tribute To Toots Hibbert

The iconic Toots Hibbert passed away on Friday night at 77 years old and a list of artists are paying tribute.

Toots was one of the founders of the legendary reggae Maytals and his decades of career made him an old-time favorite not only for fans but also for other A-list artists.

A friend and colleague, Ziggy Marley, wrote: “The Legendary Toots Hibbert has passed. i spoke w/him a few wks ago told him how much i loved him we laughed & shared our mutual respect. He was a father figure to me his spirit is w/us his music fills us w/his energy i will never forget him RIP MIGHTY & POWERFUL NYAH FYAH BALL.”

Another legend, Mick Jagger, expressed: “So sad to hear of Toots Hibbert’s passing. When I first heard Pressure Drop that was a big moment – he had such a powerful voice and on stage he always gave the audience his total energy. A sad loss to the music world.” His bandmate, Ron Wood, also commented: “I’d like to send my condolences to the Hibbert family for my dear friend Toots Hibbert who passed away on Friday. I have very happy memories of playing with him, a lovely man and a great talent. Here we are talking about his song ‘Pressure Drop.’”

Neville Staple, from the group Specials wrote: “Devastating news about Toots. This great man of music led the way for so many. May he rest easy and his music continue to light up the World. Travel well my friend!”

The label that accompanied him, Island Records, said: “Very saddened to hear of the passing of Toots Hibbert. Speaking about his friend, Island’s founder Chris Blackwell once said “I’ve known Toots longer than anybody… Toots is one of the purest human beings I’ve met in my life, pure almost to a fault.”