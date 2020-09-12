Teleworking: Chanceto relax in privileged surroundings, work is a beach!

Work’s a beach, JAVEA town hall’s Economic Development department launched its third season of Beach working.

-- Advertisement --



Directed at attracting digital talent, it also presents the municipality as an ideal location for teleworking in privileged surroundings.

This have achieved relevance during the coronavirus pandemic while promoting Beach working still further, pointed out Economic Development councillor Marta Bañuls.

This has also been assisted by the municipality’s incorporation into the Distrito Digital, designed as the basis of the Mediterranean area’s technological transformation.

Thank you for reading this article, “Work Is A Beach!”. For more news from Costa Blanca North, visit The Euro Weekly News website.