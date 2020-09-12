Warner Bros. Delayed Wonder Woman Release Date

‘Wonder Woman 1984’ release date had to be pushed until Christmas amid coronavirus.

The new Gal Gadot movie was expected to debut on October 2 but Warner Bros. has just announced that it will arrive in theaters on December 25.

Warner Bros. Motion Picture Group chairman, Toby Emmerich, said: “Patty is an exceptional filmmaker and with ‘Wonder Woman 1984’ she has delivered an incredibly dynamic film that moviegoers of all ages around the world will absolutely love,” and then added: “We’re very proud of the film and look forward to bringing it to audiences for the holidays.”

Also, the director Patty Jenkins explained: “First and foremost let me say how much Gal and I love all our devoted Wonder Woman fans around the world, and your excitement for ‘WW84’ couldn’t make us happier or more eager for you to see the movie. Because I know how important it is to bring this movie to you on a big screen when all of us can share the experience together, I’m hoping you won’t mind waiting just a little bit longer. With the new date on Christmas Day, we can’t wait to spend the holidays with you!”

The upcoming ‘Wonder Woman 1984’ has been delayed numerous times amid the pandemic. It was originally scheduled for June 5 before moving to August 14 and then October 2 and now December 25.