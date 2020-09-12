TUI are cancelling a number of holidays to Benidorm until March 2021, it has been revealed.

In an annoyed post on a Benidorm social media page, one woman has exclaimed her frustrations with the company and has warned others to be careful when booking holidays.

Having received an email from Stephen Broad, Senior Manager of the TUI Group, the customer has taken to social media to share her annoyance and frustrations at the fact that her holiday to Benidorm, which is not scheduled to occur until 29th March 2021, has been cancelled, citing the reason that hotels and flights cannot be guaranteed.

Another Facebook user took to the comments thread confirming that her holiday had also been cancelled for 13th March 2021, with others confirming cancellations in October, November, December and January.

This is just another in the ever-increasing swathes of holidays that are being cancelled far into the future without customers being given full and/or rationale reasons for the decision.

TUI has come under consistent fire in recent months for their continuing cancellation of holidays so far into the future, leaving customers with a sense of irritation and despair.

In light of the massive numbers of holiday cancellations, a number of customers are also complaining about the length of time it is taking to receive refunds from a number of travel companies, including TUI.

However, the TUI website states that customers are able to amend their trip for free or cancel and receive a cash refund.

The purpose of these companies cancelling holidays so far into the future is still unknown and it is believed by many that an explanation for their current practices may go a long way to alleviating customer anger.

