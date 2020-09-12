NIGHTLIFE CLOSURES: Town hall help for beleaguered owners.

Time to step forward, CALPE town hall intends to provide the owners of closed nightlife venues with economic help. Calpe mayor Ana Sala declared that the provincial, regional and central administrations should “step forward” with direct assistance to prevent the definitive closure of venues affected by anti-Covid measures.

-- Advertisement --



The town hall will channel this help via the Plan Resiste introduced to help the owners of businesses that had to shut during the State of Alarm.

The planned amounts will range from €1,000 to €2,000 depending on the number of employees affected by the closures, with grants payable to the owners of licensed discotheques, disco-pubs, cocktail bars and karaoke bars with or without live music who forced to close by the regional government’s decree of August 17.

Once Sala’s plan has obtained council approval application forms downloaded from the town hall’s website should be left with the town hall’s Registro.

Thank you for reading this article, “Time To Step Forward!”. For more articles from Costa Blanca North, visit The Euro Weekly News website.