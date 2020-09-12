THE French Will Never Forget: A powerful and striking monument has been erected at the Trocadero in Paris with a view of the stunning Eiffel Tower directly behind.

The monument acts as a stark reminder of the horrific events that unfolded 19 years ago in New York when two hijacked planes flew into both towers of the World Trade Centre causing their eventual collapse.

-- Advertisement --



The powerful temporary monument is inscribed in both French and English with the words “The French Will Never Forget”.

“The French Will Never Forget” monument was still in progress yesterday afternoon however will act as part of the New York memorial events scheduled on Saturday. The monument sees a replica of the Twin towers framing the Eiffel Tower in the centre of Paris. The impactful statement demonstrates the solidarity and kinship that exists in the world despite the troubling times and divisiveness that we face in today’s society.

The event, which happened 19 years ago, serves as a continuing reminder of the divisions in our global society. Many New Yorkers live with the fear that something of this magnitude could happen again.

On September 11th, 2001, four planes across the USA were hijacked by terrorists. The American Airlines and United Airlines planes were hijacked by a total of 19 Al Qaeda members.

Of the four fated planes, one crashed in the pentagon, one plane crashed short of its assumed target, ending up in an open field in Pennsylvania, and two crashed directly into the twin towers cause both buildings to collapse.

The attack saw 2,996 souls lose their life, including the 19 terrorists, and there are still to this day 24 individuals remains that have never been accounted for. Around only 60% of the deceased have been identified with five more having been added to the list in recent years due to advances in DNA extraction technology.

The memorial event in New York this weekend will serve as a reminder of the tragedy and allow people to contemplate the change it had on their lives and the world.

Thank you for reading this article “The French Will Never Forget”. For more news from home and abroad, visit the Euro Weekly News website.