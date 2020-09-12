Taking Part In Paella Day

In praise of paella the Valencian Community’s Tourist Board is inviting everybody to take part in World Paella Day on September 20.

The regional authorities want to celebrate a universal dish that unites families and friends as they sit round the table but also symbolises the Valencian Community’s gastronomic culture and the Mediterranean way of life.

“Get out the ingredients and turn on the hobs at home,” the Tourist Board said. “Owing to the present health crisis, online communication is especially relevant this year.”Participants can share videos, recipes, stories and photographs via internet channels and the social media with the #WORLDPAELLADAY2020 hashtag.

Villa Joyosa town hall’s Tourism and Commerce department is encouraging local restaurateurs to sign up for this homage to the region’s gastronomy. “We are inviting restaurants and anybody else who is interested to send us their videos of the way they cook their paella recipes ”, the department said.

“These will be published between September 16 and September 20 on the Tourist Board’s social media.

Those interested in taking part should register,

onlavilagastronomica@gmail.com

touristinfo_vilajoiosa@gva.esoron