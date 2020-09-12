Stevie Lee Dies At 54, Known For ‘Jackass 3D’ and ‘American Horror Story’

Stevie Lee, better known for his great roles in movies like Jackass 3D, American Horror Story: Freak Show, and Oz The Great and Powerful, has died at 54 years old.

A GoFundMe fundraiser was created to raise money for his service, they posted the news and was confirmed by his agent. They said that Lee has unexpectedly passed away at his home. GoFundMe fundraiser added: “He was beloved by many, has many friends that were family, and a countless number of fans that adored him,” and continued: “Puppet has put smiles on people’s faces across the world with his hardcore attitude and lifestyle. He is a legend in the art of Midget Wrestling.”

Along with the fundraiser at GoFundMe, the family is asking for funds to help cover burial costs, as for today they have $2,000 and they want to reach $5,000.

“For the second time this week, fameagency has lost one of our wonderful talents. Stevie Lee Richardson, known in the wrestling community as ‘Puppet,’ passed away suddenly at his home on Wednesday. Our condolences to his family and friends.”, his agency wrote in a statement.

As a wrestler, he went by the name Puppet The Psycho Dwarf and was acclaimed and respected in the scene. Impact Wrestling wrote on Twitter: “It is with great sadness that we learn of the passing of Stevie Lee, better known as ‘Puppet The Psycho Dwarf’ in the early days of TNA. We send our deepest condolences to his friends and family.”