SAYALONGA asking the public to go into voluntary lockdown as the cases of coronavirus in the area continue to rise.

Sayalonga in the province of Malaga has made a formal request to have its neighbouring inhabitants placed into voluntary confinement due to the increase in the coronavirus cases specific to the area.

The local government have also requested the cessation of all public activities and a severe reduction in the allowed capacity of shops in the town of Axarquia.

Mayor Sagrario Fernández has made a formal request for inhabitants of Axarquia town to enter voluntary confinement stating that the request is being made “so that we only abandon the family home in cases of dire need.”

The continuing increase in cases in the area is of concern to officials and they feel action is necessary to curb the spread in the area.

The new decree also advises, “the voluntary cessation of activity and the reduction of the capacity of shops, bars, cafes, restaurants, entertainment venues and entertainment and meetings in public spaces.”

Only last week, the mayor took the decisive action to close regional government offices and services due to the increase in coronavirus cases. As such, a number of businesses were affected in the area including a number of schools.

Fernández explained, “It is time to take extreme precautions and preventive measures of social and hygienic health distancing such as the inexcusable use of masks and to avoid crowds or social gatherings with more than ten people, but also extreme prudence and responsibility on the part of each one of us”

In addition to the measures of the closures of government buildings the local government has increase the sanitisation and disinfection of public roads, buildings and municipal services to try and curb the further spread of coronavirus in the area.

A local councillor stated, “We believe that, at this time, we must manage the crisis with more powerful measures, and that they have been proven effective months ago in order to avoid outbreaks, contagions and more positive ones,”

He further emphasised, “I reiterate the call for collaboration to the neighbours, respecting legal regulations, health instructions and hygiene and social distance measures. This will redound, without a doubt, to the benefit of all”

