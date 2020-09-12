Regular COVID-19 Meetings

VIDEOCONFERENCE: Marina Alta mayors keep in touch.

Regular Covid-19 meeting for Teulada-Moraira mayor TEULADA-MORAIRA’S mayor Rosa Vila recently attended the weekly video conference with the Generalitat’s Health department, Marina Saludand Marina Alta mayors.

Town halls were urged to persevere in ensuring that Covid-19 Health and Safety measures are complied with while reminding their local populations of the need to exercise personal responsibility in helping to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

Not only would this save human lives but not breaking the rules would mean fewer fines for residents and visitors and fewer future restrictions. The Health authorities also provided information on controlled cases in those municipalities with Covid-19 cases.

Marina Salud, the private company that provides Social Security health care in the Marina Alta, assured the local town halls that despite an increase inCovid-19 cases, many of these are asymptomatic. As a result, beds are still available at Denia hospital “which is far from collapse,” the hospital management declared.

Representatives from the regional Health department explained to the mayors that at the time of the meeting “drastic measures” were not yet required for the Marina Alta although it was essential to maximise, and not relax, health and safety measures.

