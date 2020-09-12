LINE-UP: Miguel Indurain, Carmelo Lopez and Alfaz’sSports councillor Oscar Perez

Miguel Indurain swaps bikes for Morocco race MIGUEL INDURAIN from Navarra is in Alfaz, preparing for the 15th edition of the Titan Desert 2020 race.

-- Advertisement --



Now 55, with five Tour de France triumphs behind him, two Giro de Italia victories and an Olympic Gold in Atlanta, Indurain is substituting his racing bike with a mountain bike.

He is training for the six-day race that is run through the Moroccan desert between the Atlas mountains and the Sahara, covering up to 130 kilometres a day. He will be riding with his son Miguel and Carmelo Lopez from Alfaz for the KH-7 team.

This is managed by the former champion’s friend and ex-professional cyclist, Melcior Mauri, who has persuaded him to take part in the Titan Desert, 23 years after he retired from race riding.

The race should have been held last April but had to be postponed owing to the Covid-19 health crisis although the riders admit that the situation remains uncertain and the race that has been scheduled for November 2-7 could still be called off.

Thank you for reading this article, “Racing Through The Mountain!”. Visit The Euro Weekly News website for up-to-date articles.