PRINCESSES Leonor and Sofia required to quarantine after only having returned to school this week.

Princess Leonor and Princess Sofia of Spain are both to be quarantined after one of their classmates tested positive for coronavirus.

-- Advertisement --



The Spanish royals went back to school, as did the rest of Spain, just this week when a classmate received a positive coronavirus test result.

The classmate, 14, will now have to be restricted in self-isolation for 4-days with Princess Leonor and Sofia also having to take precautionary quarantine measures.

The social bubble method for limiting the spread that has been implemented in Spain was created to limit contact between students and between classes as a whole.

The process is devised so that any outbreak can be contain to the social bubble and not require a full school shut down. However, social bubbles by class and age group are not as effective when family members from different bubbles also live together.

Princesses Leonor and Sofia required to quarantine are not the only royals who have had to quarantine after being exposed to COVID-19. Earlier in the year, King Felipe and Queen Letizia were required to self-isolate when it was revealed that someone that the Queen had been in close contact with had tested positive for coronavirus.

This is not the first time that students have had to be quarantined since schools returned from their 6-month hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic. In a statement released by Isabel Celaa, Minister of Education and Vocational Training, there have been a total of 53 school-related quarantine incidents throughout Spain.

At this time, it is unknown whether Princesses Leonor or Sofia are symptomatic however as they are young it is unlikely that they will be greatly adversely affected by exposure to COVID-19.

Princess Leonor is the first in line to the succession of the throne of Spain as she is the eldest daughter with no male heirs. Her younger sister, Sofia, is second in the line of succession. King Felipe become King when his father abdicated the throne in 2014. He recently left Spain and is now a foreign exile however Queen Sofia, grandmother to the Princesses, is still residing in Spain.

Thank you for reading this article “Princesses Leonor and Sofia required to quarantine”. For more up-to-date royal news from home and abroad, visit the Euro Weekly News website.