PIERS calls for the removal of Royal titles. Piers Morgan has called on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to relinquish their official Royal titles after their staggering Netflix deal.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle enjoy a lavish lifestyle which includes travel by private jets across the globe whilst still condemning the air travel industry during the global climate crisis. Therefore, it is understandable why Piers Morgan has taken a pop at the couple.

-- Advertisement --



Piers has called openly for the couple to give up their titles and live the future of their lives as civilians.

Morgan is quoted as saying, “It’s great they’ve paid back the Frogmore money, it’s great they’re not taking any more of Charles’s money, but they’ve kept the titles. If you really want to find freedom, and you really want to divorce the country, why would you keep the titles ‘Duke and Duchess of Sussex’?

“I’m from Sussex and I bet I’ve spent more time there over the past week than they have in their entire lives, and yet they want to trade off their royal names to get all this money.

“The only reason Netflix is paying them all this money is because of their royal titles – you think Meghan Markle would have got £1.50 out of them without it?”

“What are the odds of Meghan coming on Life Stories to be interviewed by me? Probably minus a gazillion leagues under the sea… which is probably where she wants to put me.”

However, it could also be said that Piers is a touch sensitive since being ghosted by Markle after she added him on Twitter. Furthermore, Morgan and Markle enjoyed an evening in his London pub but their friendship was short lived once she met Harry.

The attack comes off the back of Harry having lost his honorary military titles after stepping down as a senior royal.

Thank you for reading this article “Piers calls for the removal of Royal titles”. For more popular culture news, visit the Euro Weekly News website