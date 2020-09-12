Paris drops the act and finally grows up

AS PARIS prepares for the launch of her new documentary, premiering September 14, she’s spoken out about abuse and trauma she has suffered and finally dropped the ‘Paris Hilton’ bimbo image, along with the ditzy baby voice.

In a recent photoshoot in an Italian magazine, Paris shows her grown-up side in a fabulous set of pics. She looks comfortable in her own skin and as she discussed in an interview, this is down to finally confronting her past.

The #MeToo campaign is inspiring women the world over regardless of celebrity status and Paris explains ‘I think it’s an amazing time for women, especially with the Me Too movement—seeing so many women come together to tell their stories, expose their abusers and support each other like sisters. That definitely helped make it easier for me to tell my story. When you say your truth, that can help other people to not feel alone.’

One thing is certain Paris was the original ‘Influencer’ the first celebrity who was famous for being famous. Talking about how she used that fame to build her own empire she said, ‘ I feel proud because I’ve always loved being an innovator—doing things first and setting trends. Before there was even a word for an influencer, I was already basically doing what everyone’s doing today. I think there’s a good that goes along with it, but there’s also the bad, when some of these people are just using their platforms in a negative way, making fun of other people, or just being obnoxious. There are certain people who I think are just using their influence in a non-positive way, and I don’t like that.’

‘I think it’s pretty incredible with this new generation. I feel like the activist should be the new influencer. I see so many people using their platforms to have a voice and to make a difference on issues that really matter, and just making positive change in the world. I really just applaud and commend the people who are doing that, and I hope to see more of that.’

It’s time for a Paris Hilton come back but it seems she’s grown into someone we won’t initially recognise, she’s waved goodbye to the baby voice and diva attitude, so don’t expect to see her misbehaving in the papers anytime soon.