NATIONAL Day of Encouragement, did you know it was today?!

In the US, National Day of Encouragement is not an official holiday however that doesn’t mean we cannot all celebrate it by learning some lessons that can help and encourage our family and friends, or even those strange neighbours next door.

The National Day of Encouragement was set up in 2007 with the help of The Encouragement Foundation at Harding University in Searcy, Ark. It had the explicit goal of helping people become more aware of the stress of modern-day life and help to pick our fellow human beings up rather than always putting them down.

Organiser of The Encouragement Foundation, Andrew Baker, writes on their website, “The National Day of Encouragement is about inspiring Americans to make deliberate words and acts of encouragement a part of this day first, and then a part of every day of their lives.”

So, here are FIVE handy tips to help you celebrate National Day of Encouragement and be a better human being …. Even if it is only for the day!

TIP No. 1

Let someone know they are doing a GREAT JOB today.

It may seem like a small and inconsequential platitude, but it really does have the overall effect of encouragement and bringing happiness to someone’s life.

Even if the person has done something that is only decidedly above average it’s still the truth, so why not say it!

Tip No. 2

High five, fist bump and elbow bump the day away. On National Day of Encouragement, try to do one of these gestures to at least five people today. Not only will it encourage them but it will make you feel great too.

Tip No. 3

Get in touch with someone you have let slip from your friend circle recently. Whether it’s a call, Whatsapp or Facebook message, get in touch and just let them know you are thinking about them.

Tip No. 4

Help someone else to reach their potential. This can be as much as helping them write the business plan for their new business idea or as small as going for a jog with a friend that wants to get in better shape. Encouragement comes in all forms.

Tip No. 5

SMILE, SMILE, SMILE.

Nothing encourages people more than seeing other people smiling, happy and enjoying life.

