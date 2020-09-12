Must they leave for 90 days?

Question: I have read with dismay your EWN article regarding the 90-180 day ruling for tourist stays in Spain. We are UK residents and own a property in Spain. We usually spend some time between January and June in Spain. With the new ruling we will obviously not be able to exceed 90 days during that period. In addition we usually return in early September for about six weeks.Your article states that we have to be out of Spain (I assume this also means all of Schengen area?) for 90 days before we can return, so our earliest return date would be in October. Are my assumptions correct? J.P. (by e-mail)

Answer: First, the tourist stay of 90 days in a 180-day period is not a “new ruling”. It is an EU regulation which has been in effect for some years.The confusion arose because various countries, including Spain, did not strictly enforce it. Yes, your assumptions are correct.You must remain outside Spain for 90 days. And you must not stay in any European Union country except your country of residence.

