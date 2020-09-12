Migrants Made Landfall!

ALBIR BEACH: fourteen migrants quarantined after landing in Albir, by boat

Fourteen North African migrants whose boat landed on Albir beach last Monday were allocated shortly after they arrived.

Five were discovered in the early hours of the morning, revealed Guardia Civil and Red Cross sources.

Another five were located an hour later, at approximately 6am, with four more found at 7am. No details have been released regarding their ages although all the men claimed that they are Algerian, the same sources said.

All have been transferred to Alicante port and, in line with anti-Covid regulations, they will be transferred to Alicante’s field hospital where they are to be quarantined.

