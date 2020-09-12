Mature pets prefer it at home

If you have mature pets it is often better to leave them at home. Many of them need the security and the comfort of the space they know, their daily routines and the smells they are familiar with.

If you go away why not find house sitters to care for your pets at home. Join ´House Sit Match´ today as a pet and homeowner. We have a long list of house sitters, singles, couples and families all checked for the safety of the network who will be keen to help you.

-- Advertisement --



How does it work..

You join as a pet and homeowner member, for this there is a small annual fee. You get ID checked for safety and then build your advert saying when you are going on holiday. House sitters are mailed your advert, they respond and then you choose whom you would like to care for your pets. What makes ´House Sit Match´ unique? The careful checking of all our members makes us unique. Unlike other house sitting and pet sitting networks, at Housesitmatch.com we ID check all our members.

We also offer house sitters a police and background check on registration. We do this because it makes our network safer and helps us maintain a high bar for house sitters caring for your precious pets and homes.

Please check our ´Trust pilot´ reviews online to see what our clients say about our service. Trust pilot Testimonials – 4.8/5 Excellent rating

(New ´Trustpilot´ rating scale) Here’s what members have said about us-

´House sit Match´ found us a perfect house sitter while we were in Canada and we were delighted with the care and attention that ´Housesit Match´ took in helping us find the right person.

Ross Morris – Dog owner

How do you join?

Please register via our website, www.Housesitmatch.com.

-Choose a memberships plan – Please note prices go up soon so sign up now on subscription to secure these prices:

·Standard ( DIY option) = £69 pa

· Premium ( with support at each step) =£89 pa

Do you need a house sitter? Get in touch. House-sitting can be a win-win for both parties, free house and petsitting, and the experienced and checked sitters get free accommodation! Register as either house sitter or home owner with a 50% discount using coupon code SUPER50 – an exclusive offer for readers. This special offer ends on 31 July 2020.

To find a house pet-sitter go to ´www.HousesitMatch.com´

Thank you for reading this article, ¨Mature pets prefer it at home¨, visit The Euro Weekly News website for more columns like this.