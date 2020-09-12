Louis Vuitton To Sell Face Shields Amid Coronavirus

The elite brand Louis Vuitton is making face shield masks to fight coronavirus with its signature LV monogram pattern.
Louis Vuitton shared the face shields as part of their 2021 Cruise Collection. The fancy mask has a steer price tag and gold studs, it will be out in late October and the price is set to be $961.
It is not just a mask, the shield will be photochromic and as it was a sci-fi movie when it comes into contact with the sun it transitions from clear to dark. Also, the shield can be turned into a hat when the visor is flipped up.
Although it looks good, specialists say it’s not a great option to substitute a regular mask with a shield for coronavirus protection. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention doesn’t recommend it, they said: “A face shield is primarily used for eye protection for the person wearing it. At this time, it is not known what level of protection a face shield provides to people nearby from the spray of respiratory droplets from the wearer,” and then added: “There is currently not enough evidence to support the effectiveness of face shields for source control.”
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention also explained: “Face shield wearers should wash their hands before and after removing the face shield and avoid touching their eyes, nose, and mouth when removing it.”