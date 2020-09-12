BUSINESS PARK: Delay before site can be developed, key projects delayed, CALPE town hall must halt two key developments on technical grounds.

The Marina de Ifac project, which included Calpe’s future business park, and an agreement allowing a property-owner to exchange La Manzanera land for municipally-owed plots in Cocentari are to be annulled at the next plenary council meeting.

The Generalitat informed Calpe town hall that the planning modifications required for both projects are the competence of the regional government and not the municipality.

The town hall has preferred to cancel the project and start afresh by correcting flaws in the original applications.

According to statements from the PSOE opposition party quoted in the local Spanish media, it was clear that the two annulled projects would be the star topic over the next months. Meanwhile, Compromis spokesman Ximo Perles admitted that the party felt “uncomfortable” about hitches to agreements it had agreed to.“But we understand that any flaws need to be corrected,” Perles added.

