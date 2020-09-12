Jimmy Carter’ Son Smoked Pot With Willie Nelson On White House Roof

In a new documentary, former president Jimmy Carter admitted his son smoked pot on the White House roof.

The documentary “Jimmy Carter: Rock & Roll President,’’ was released this week and features interviews with former U.S. president Carter in where he declared: “[Nelson] says that his companion that shared the pot with him was one of the servants at the White House,’’ and then added: “That is not exactly true. It actually was one of my sons.’’

Without identifying which of his three sons did it, people speculate that he referred to Chip as having been famously involved in the ganga incidents in the past.

“My guess is it’s true. If you’re talking about me and Willie, he was my friend.”, commented Chip Carter in the documentary. He said that back then, he was playing the guitar with Nelson and after taking a break he said: “Let’s go upstairs.”

“We just kept going up ’til we got to the roof, where we leaned against the flagpole at the top of the place and lit one up. If you know Washington, the White House is the hub of the spokes, the way it was designed. Most of the avenues run into the White House,” Chip Carter explained. “You could sit up and could see all the traffic coming right at you. It’s a nice place up there.” added.