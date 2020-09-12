Hipster Grandpa encourages youth to be themselves

WITH their impeccable style and flamboyant personalities, it’s of no surprise that this elderly couple is causing quite a stir online.

-- Advertisement --



Britt Kanja and Günther Krabbenhöft, who are both thought to be in their 70s, have caught the attention of the public after stepping out on the streets of Berlin.

Günther, nicknamed Hipster Grandpa, has a whopping 70,000 followers on Instagram thanks to his stylish outfits, and a fantastic attitude, while his partner Britt has 25,000 on her social media account.

Former chef Günther claims he’s always been interested in fashion but that his style has evolved alongside his personality, with it being all about harmony between the inside and the outside.

“In old age, life just begins.” This motto is adhered to by Berlin fashionistas Britt Kanja and Günther Krabbenhöft. In spite of their silver age, Britta and Günther lead an active lifestyle, appear on social events and go out to night clubs. Wherever they go, the couple stands out from the crowd with their quirky style.

Looking at Britt makes you think of Audrey Hepburn. Britt’s style is just as feminine and elegant, but she chooses brighter accessories, eye-popping hats, and rather fabulous shoes.

Günther is not inferior to his companion in style. Classics combined with new trends turn him into a gentleman of the 21st century in round glasses and a three-piece suit, complemented by cufflinks, a cane, and a hat.

Are you all as inspired as we are to just ‘be ourselves’?