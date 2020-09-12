Forest fire in Frigiliana

INFOCA, the Andalusian Fire Prevention and Extinction Plan, came to the rescue this Saturday, September 12, in the Malaga town of Frigiliana, to help control a forest fire that had been active since early afternoon.

The fire affected an area called Los Trancos and Fuente Vieja, near the town and where there are scattered houses. The fire burned two hectares of land, mainly fruit trees and cane fields, but no residents required evacuation. The fire spread rather slowly and by late afternoon it was considered controlled.

The fire took 2 helicopters and 14 firefighters to extinguish the blaze, fortunately, there have been no casualties reported.