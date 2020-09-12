COVID-19 delays rebuilding!

LA FOSSA: Work has restarted on repairs.

Erasing Calpe’s last traces of Storm Gloria reconstructing accesses to Calpe’s La Fossa beach, which were damaged by Storm Gloria last January, has restarted.

As this affects the state-owned maritime strip, the €115,840 project is being carried out by the coastal authority, Costas, which agreed to halt reconstruction at the beginning of July so that access was not obstructed during the tourist season. Under normal circumstances the repairs and rebuilding would have been completed much earlier, but tenders for public works were suspended during the Covid-19 State of Alarm, Calpe town hall explained.

The different La Fossa entrances are being rebuilt in line with accessibility regulations and also those set out in the Ley de Costas (Costas Law). Once these have been completed, work is due to start mid-month on demolishing storm-damaged sections of the promenade’s retaining walls, all of which are to be rebuilt.

Paving that was destroyed in January will also be replaced. The Coastal Authority will carry out further repairs to the wooden steps to the Arenal and Calalga beaches which also suffered the effects of the January storms.

The town hall also announced that it intends to substitute the Plaza Colon’s promenade’s existing railings.

