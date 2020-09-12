CONCERTS to return to Torremolinos as Torremolinos City Council will be rescheduling a number of concerts that were scheduled to occur in August.

The concerts were unfortunately postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. Now, the Junta de Andalusia has given the go ahead for these concerts to take place provided a range of stringent health and safety procedures take place.

The We Have Talent + Performing Arts program, promoted by the Culture delegation, were due to see a range of performances which have now been rescheduled for 18th, 19th, 25th, and 26th September with two performances occurring every night.

Whilst it is wonderful news that the concerts will go ahead, there will be a requirement for the public to book in advance, with tickets able to be requested by emailing eventos@ayto-torremolinos.es giving them your name, ID, contact telephone number and the day on which you want to attend.

A representative of Torremolinos council said that a range of measures would be in place, “in order to be able to strictly control the capacity and guarantee safety distances between the public.”

The mayor of Torremolinos insisted, “With this proposal we offer a viable solution in accordance with the regulations for the public to have fun without implying any risk,”

David Tejeiro, highlighted their commitment to the safe practice at these events, saying that the council “maintains its commitment to support a sector that is going through a difficult time due to limitations.”

Torremolinos council has advised that “a minimum of two tickets and a maximum of four may be requested until Wednesday before each concert since the public will distribute at pre-assigned tables, maintaining safety distances and avoiding travel inside the stand”.

The concerts will have performances from a range of musical talent including, Double Game, Black Star, La Cara B, No There Tegua, Meskalina, Chico Quebranto, Suzette & More & Carlos Bravo.

