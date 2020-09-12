PM BORIS Johnson says Britain will prosper outside the EU thanks to a post-Brexit trading bonanza.

The Prime Minister said prosperous trade deals are being lined up with America, Australia, New Zealand and Canada that will help British firms create tens of thousands of new jobs. It comes after the UK secured a “historic” first trade deal since quitting the European Union following an agreement with Japan. International Trade Secretary Liz Truss, the chief negotiator of the massive €16.8BN (£15BN) tie-up, said it is “just the beginning” for what she called ‘Britain’s trading renaissance’.

Historic moment for the UK

She said, quote: “This is a historic moment for the UK and a signal to the rest of the world that we are back as an independent trading nation. When we left the EU, we did so on the promise of looking far beyond our own shores and striking comprehensive trade deals with like-minded friends and allies. This deal is testament to that ambition and offers a glimpse of what we can achieve outside of the EU.”

The PM said as well as important negotiations with the EU, “positive” post-Brexit trade talks with America, Australia, New Zealand and Canada continue. He said, quote: “Discussions are ongoing and have been positive so far. The UK looks forward to striking more trade deals in the coming months.”

Massive jobs boost on the way

“It will boost our great industries and create jobs throughout the whole of the UK. It will help us to overcome the economic challenges of coronavirus, level-up our economy and advance Britain’s interests globally. We have proved the nay-sayers wrong. This is just the beginning for Global Britain.”

Analysts predict that together, the deals could boost the UK economy by at least €120BN (£100BN) over the coming decade.